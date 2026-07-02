Bethune-Cookman University receives grant for campus tech upgrade

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune-Cookman University has started work on a major campus technology infrastructure upgrade funded by a nearly $900,000 grant from the National Science Foundation.

University leaders recently held a ceremonial first dig to mark the start of the project.

The work is part of B-CU’s ForCORE initiative, which is aimed at expanding research opportunities, improving campus connectivity and strengthening cybersecurity.

Between now and July 22, crews are expected to begin replacing aging fiber-optic cables with new high-capacity lines.

University officials said the upgraded system will allow for faster data transfer, increased collaboration and future growth.

“This investment reflects our commitment to preparing students for the future while honoring the vision of Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune,” B-CU President Dr. Albert D. Mosley said. “The National Science Foundation’s support allows us to build upon Dr. Bethune’s legacy by ensuring our students and faculty have access to the resources needed to succeed in a rapidly changing world.”

The grant was awarded through the NSF’s Cybersecurity Innovation for Cyberinfrastructure program.

University officials said the funding will support B-CU’s efforts to expand research capacity while maintaining a secure and reliable digital network.

“Today’s students expect a connected, technology-driven learning environment,” said Dr. J. Michael Williams, B-CU’s chief information officer. “These enhancements will position Bethune-Cookman University as a destination for students seeking a high-quality, future-focused educational experience.”

Bethune-Cookman University is a private historically Black university in Daytona Beach.

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