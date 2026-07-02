Maitland’s North Wymore Road set to reopen after sinkhole repairs

MAITLAND, Fla. — North Wymore Road in Maitland is expected to reopen today after weeks of construction to repair a large sinkhole that appeared in May.

Orange County Public Works repaved about 1,100 linear feet of the road between Hope Road and Brightwater Circle on Wednesday. Crews are expected to paint the road Thursday morning, and traffic barriers could be removed by the afternoon.

N Wymore Rd Sinkhole

The closure forced drivers, including residents in the Maitland Club neighborhood, to detour around the area for several weeks.

Before the road could be repaved, engineers drilled deep holes to test soil compactness and pumped concrete into them to stabilize the ground around the sinkhole.

N Wymore Rd Sinkhole

The work was scheduled in hopes of reopening North Wymore Road before the busy Independence Day weekend.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group