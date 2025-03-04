Susan G. Komen hosts MORE THAN PINK Walk in Central Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Susan G. Komen will host the MORE THAN PINK WALK, a wholesome event that will unite thousands of survivors, supporters and advocates to raise vital funds to help those currently facing breast cancer.

With a fundraising goal of $275,000, the Orlando MORE THAN PINK Walk hopes to make a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer. Every 12 minutes, a woman in the U.S. dies from breast cancer. In 2025 alone, an estimated 23,920 women in Florida will be diagnosed with breast cancer and 3,210 of them will lose their lives to the disease.

“Supporting individuals in our community who are battling breast cancer is at the heart of our mission, but we can’t do it alone. Our 2025 Walk is more than an event—it’s a crucial opportunity to raise the funds needed to ensure equitable care for everyone. We invite you to join us in taking a bold stand against this devastating disease,” said Jamie Bellamy, Development Director at Susan G. Komen.

Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk

Susan G. Komen is the world’s leading breast cancer organization and has hosted this annual event to unite community members on this very large discussion revolving around women’s health. The walk will be held at Cranes Roost Park in Altamonte Springs.

The funds raised will enable Susan G. Komen to address the immediate needs of breast cancer patients through its free Breast Care Helpline, which offers patient navigation, financial assistance and emotional support.

The Walk will help fund groundbreaking research aimed at saving lives and bringing us closer to cures for all types of breast cancer.

Susan G. Komen® Hosts MORE THAN PINK Walk in Orlando (Susan G. Komen® /Susan G. Komen®)

“Our Orlando Walk is a truly special event where thousands unite to create a meaningful impact in the fight against breast cancer,” Bellamy continued.

The MORE THAN PINK WALK site Opens at 7:30 a.m., and the opening ceremonies start at 9:30 a.m.

A post-walk Celebration featuring music, snacks, and activities will take place from 10 to 11 a.m. Thousands of survivors, advocates and supporters will also be in attendance.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group