Suspect accused of attacking woman in Lake Eola Heights arrested, Orlando police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of trying to force his way into a woman’s Lake Eola Heights apartment earlier this month turned himself in to police Monday morning.
Orlando police said Michael Scarlett II, who police identified as the suspect in the attack Saturday, turned himself in to Orlando Police Headquarters around 3 a.m.
“The Orlando Police Department appreciates the efforts of our citizens and media in assisting to bring Mr. Scarlett into custody,” the department said in a news release.
Orlando police said Scarlett tried to force himself into a woman's apartment on Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 9.
The break-in attempt was one of two incidents in the area in October. Police are still searching for James Calixte, who police said sexually assaulted a woman outside her home on East Jefferson Street on Oct. 26.
Police identify two suspects involved in Lake Eola Heights, Thornton Park attacks, chief says
We are happy to update the media & citizens that Michael T. Scarlett II, the suspect from 400 Cathcart Av. incident has been arrested. He turned himself in to law enforcement this morning. @OrlandoPolice appreciates the efforts of everyone involved in bringing Scarlett to custody pic.twitter.com/Xldlw5PUG5— Chief Orlando Rolón (@OrlandoPDChief) November 4, 2019
