  • Suspect accused of attacking woman in Lake Eola Heights arrested, Orlando police say

    By: Sarah Wilson

    ORLANDO, Fla. - The man accused of trying to force his way into a woman’s Lake Eola Heights apartment earlier this month turned himself in to police Monday morning.

    Orlando police said Michael Scarlett II, who police identified as the suspect in the attack Saturday, turned himself in to Orlando Police Headquarters around 3 a.m.

    “The Orlando Police Department appreciates the efforts of our citizens and media in assisting to bring Mr. Scarlett into custody,” the department said in a news release.

    Orlando police said Scarlett tried to force himself into a woman's apartment on Cathcart Avenue on Oct. 9.

    The break-in attempt was one of two incidents in the area in October. Police are still searching for James Calixte, who police said sexually assaulted a woman outside her home on East Jefferson Street on Oct. 26.

    Police identify two suspects involved in Lake Eola Heights, Thornton Park attacks, chief says

