Suspect arrested for arson after apartment fire in DeLand, officials say

DELAND, Fla. — A suspect was arrested for arson following an apartment fire in DeLand.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday at an apartment complex on Water Willow Drive.

One adult sustained minor burns during the incident and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Crews brought the blaze under control rapidly and contained it to the unit where it began.

“Our crews responded swiftly to contain this fire and prevent it from spreading to adjacent units,” said Sarah Lux, spokesperson for the DeLand Fire Department. “Thanks to the quick actions of our firefighters and the excellent cooperation from our mutual aid partners, we were able to protect neighboring residents.”

The DeLand Fire Department will continue to work with the State Fire Marshal’s office as the investigation into the fire continues.

