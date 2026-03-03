Suspect drove off after crashing into motorcycle rider on I-4, troopers say

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A man accused of a hit-and-run crash that left a motorcycle rider in critical condition was granted a $43,000 bond in Seminole County.

Edmin Amaya-Reyes is accused of hitting the rider on Interstate 4 in Sanford on Sunday and failing to stop at the scene.

Despite the bond being set, Amaya-Reyes remains in custody at the Seminole County Jail.

He is currently being held on an immigration detainer following his arrest by state troopers.

According to investigators, Amaya-Reyes struck the motorcycle and continued driving away from the scene without stopping to provide aid or information.

The motorcycle rider involved in the crash was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Medical officials stated the rider remains in critical condition.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group