Suspect sought after deadly East Orange County hit-and-run, FHP reports

UPDATE:

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An unknown vehicle traveling eastbound struck a driver lying in the roadway and failed to remain at the scene, authorities reported.

The crash is currently under investigation, and authorities are seeking information from the public to identify the vehicle and driver involved.

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to reach out to the Florida Highway Patrol at *FHP (*347) or contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS (1-800-423-8477).

Original Story:

State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in East Orange County.

It happened Thursday night along East Colonial Drive between Bithlo and Christmas.

Deadly crash in east Orange County Troopers responded to the crash between Bithlo and Christmas Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

Florida Highway Patrol responded around 9 p.m. and closed the eastbound lanes of SR-50 in the area of Lansing Street.

Channel 9 was near the crash site early Friday morning and saw investigators collecting evidence.

Deadly crash in east Orange County Troopers responded to the crash between Bithlo and Christmas Thursday night. (WFTV staff)

Troopers reopened the roadway shortly before 5 a.m.

WFTV has reached out to FHP for details on who was involved and what led to the fatal crash.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group