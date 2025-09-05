Suspect sought in deadly shooting at Osceola County hotel

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A manhunt is underway for a homicide suspect.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Shahzaib Ahmed Khan, 33.

Khan is wanted in the killing of David Donahue-Alayon, 37, of Orlando.

Donahue-Alayon was found dead at the Irlo Hotel on West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway on Sept. 3. Detectives say he was shot in the chest.

Khan’s arrest warrant charges him with murder with a firearm.

The sheriff’s office says he is considered “armed and dangerous.”

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call 911, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office at 407-348-2222, or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.

