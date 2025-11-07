Suspect wanted in Osceola County truck theft captured after falling through attic ceiling

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said a man was arrested after falling through a ceiling while attempting to hide from law enforcement.

Keith Rodgers, 37 years old, was arrested in Indian River County after falling through a ceiling while attempting to evade law enforcement.

Keith Rodgers, 37 years old, was wanted in Osceola County for stealing a white F-350 truck and was hauling lumber.

Deputies in Indian River County located the stolen truck parked at a residence on Melrose Lane, where Rodgers was seen unloading lumber.

The Sheriff’s Office said upon arrival, Rodgers fled into the house and refused to comply with verbal commands.

IRCS said that due to his criminal history and threats of engaging in a shootout, SWAT and Crisis Negotiators were called to the scene.

Deputies said after several hours, Rodgers, who was believed to be hiding in the attic, fell through the ceiling and was apprehended by SWAT members.

Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said Rodgers is facing multiple felony charges in both Indian River and Osceola Counties.

