Suspects’ names released in Orange County officer-involved shootings from Saturday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of the two suspects in officer-involved shootings from Saturday.

The first suspect is Charles Junior St Fluer, who was shot after attacking an officer and punching him repeatedly in the head.

Two firearms would be seen falling out of a bag carried by Fluer, and he would be shot after reaching towards the weapons.

He was injured and taken to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.

The second suspect is Terry Washington Jr., who was shot after deputies responded to a call of a schizophrenic son being locked in his room with a knife.

When he exited the room, he attempted to stab one of the deputies, and in turn was shot.

Life-saving measures were performed at the scene by deputies, but Washington Jr. would be pronounced dead.

It was noted that he had not been taking his medicine for his condition.

