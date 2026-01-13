Target to open new location near Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Target is expanding its presence in Central Florida with a new store just south of the Orlando International Airport.

Target plans to build the store on Lake Nona Boulevard just east of Boggy Creek Road.

No opening date for the new store has been shared yet.

This location is part of a larger strategy by Target to broaden its footprint across the United States.

Target officials announced plans to open more than 300 locations across the U.S. over the next decade.

The new store is strategically placed to attract travelers and residents in the rapidly developing Lake Nona area.

