Tavares man accused of torturing 10-year-old boy is denied bail

TAVARES, Fla. — A Tavares man, Andre Walker, was denied bail Tuesday in connection to charges filed against him in the abuse case of a 10-year-old boy.

Walker, 36, and his girlfriend, Kimberley Mills, are accused of torturing a 10-year-old boy. That boy remains in the hospital in critical condition.

The judge denied bail for Walker, stating, “He is a danger to the public.” The Tavares Police Department released a statement after the court proceedings.

Our department has been working closely with the State Attorneys Office on this case since day one. We prepared for today and the State Attorneys Office did a phenomenal job presenting their evidence as to why Andre Walker should remain in the Lake County Jail on no bond. We are pleased with the Judge’s decision today. We ask that you remain to keep the boys and their family in your thoughts and prayers. — Tavares Police Department

Police said the boy had severe injuries, including bruises, burns and signs of sexual assault.

Investigators say they found evidence that points to what happened to the child, describing it as torture.

Walker and Mills both face charges of aggravated child abuse, accessory to aggravated child abuse, and tampering with evidence.

