Taylor Swift-themed events canceled; thousands of dollars lost in suspected scam

ORLANDO, Fla — Taylor Weekend 2025 was supposed to be a Taylor Swift-themed weekend of fun, but after organizers and customers spent thousands of dollars, it was suddenly called off. One of Swift’s top dancers, Kam Saunders, was announced as the headliner for the event in central Florida that was set for the first weekend of October. Then last weekend, Saunders posted on his Instagram account that he wasn’t coming and he never planned to come.

After Saunders made the announcement, there was outrage online by people who planned to attend the event. It now appears the event organizers may have been scammed.

There’s no denying Taylor Swift’s performances glow with glamor and glitz.

“We have seen every tour, and we’ve been Swifties for as long as I can imagine,” said Sheli Cordero.

Cordero and her son Cory have been self-described Swifties since Cory saw his first concert at age 6. He’s now an adult and does his own Taylor Swift tribute shows. So, they were excited when they learned about Taylor Weekend with special guest Kam Saunders. Saunders is a popular dancer known for his high-energy performances and fun personality during Taylor Swift shows.

Sheli Cordero told Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal, “Oh, he’s huge. You kind of have to watch the concert to know that he, you know, he says this one line every time, and he’s fun, and he’s just full of sunshine.”

The Corderos spent more than $1200 for events that were planned at several locations including a bar in Lake Mary and a downtown Orlando hotel.

But then over the weekend, the whole event blew up after Kam Saunders posted that social media message to fans that read in part: “It’s very unfortunate that I even have to say this but I am not associated with this event. Nor have I ever been. I will not be in Orlando...”

Cordero said, “And at first I was like, ‘Oh.’ One, I felt horrible. I’m like, ‘These people got scammed. Or did we get scammed?’”

As the outrage and confusion spread online, Sheli Cordero saw event organizers promised refunds and soon received notice from Eventbrite that their money would be returned. After Action 9 Consumer Investigator Jeff Deal reached out to one of the organizers, Tiffany Jeffords, she told him they believed they were in contact with Slash MGMT, a firm believed to represent Kam Saunders. Jeffords later sent screengrabs that seemed to show online conversations between her and Slash MGMT. One of the screengrabs was of an email that appeared to confirm there was a signed contract and that they paid a deposit for Kam Saunders to spend two and half hours at one of the events.

But now they believe they were likely communicating with scammers who tricked them out the more than $12,000 dollar deposit. Jeffords said they also paid out around $10,000 more in other event related deposits. She said some vendors have since offered to refund some of that money.

Action 9 reported last year that online celebrity impersonators have scammed people out of big money, including the mother of a local woman who didn’t want to be identified. Her mom thought she was in a relationship with Elon Musk.

She said of her mother, “She lost a total of $600,000 from what I can tell. I know that her credit cards are maxed out.”

Now, it appears scammers are even posing as managers for celebrities and in this case it ruined plans for a few hundred Taylor Swift fans in Orlando.

Sheli Cordero said, “I just feel bad for them, because now their name’s out there, the bar is out there, and this will last.”

The other losers in this are fans who bought non-refundable airfare to fly into Orlando for the weekend. Jeffords said they called off all the planned events for safety reasons, since they were getting threatened after Kam Saunders posted he wasn’t coming.

Action 9 reached out to Kam Saunders and his management team to see if they wanted to say anything else about this, but so far there has not been a response.

If you believe you were the victim of an online scam, it’s a good idea to report it to local law enforcement and submit the information to the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center right away: https://complaint.ic3.gov/

