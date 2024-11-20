Tech entrepreneur’s new mobile device repair enterprise provides career path for adults with autism

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Local tech entrepreneur Jason Eichenholz introduced a social enterprise initiative last week in Orlando aimed at creating career pathways for adults with autism.

Techtonic Workforce Academy, launched under the Jonathan’s Landing Foundation started by Eichenholz more than two years ago, will provide neurodiverse individuals with training in the field of mobile device repair.

Eichenholz hopes the endeavor provides new skills and meaningful work for adults with autism, such as his son, Jonathan, in an industry he says has a nationwide shortage of 20,000 technicians. Techtonic advances the foundation’s mission of empowering adults with autism by providing opportunities for employment and community living.

