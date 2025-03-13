Teen driver who killed 4 in Osceola County crash pleads no contest to traffic ticket

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A teenager who caused a deadly wreck in Poinciana in September 2023 has pleaded no contest to operating a motor vehicle without a license.

Ri’Shard Ferguson’s attorney said this citation is separate from the four manslaughter charges he still faces for the crash.

The plea agreement calls for 60 days in jail and six months probation, which was the maximum possible penalty.

Ferguson was 15 when he drove without a license. Authorities say he ran a stop sign and crashed into another car while going more than 70 mph.

A grandmother and three grandchildren in the other car were killed.

Ferguson turned himself in last month after an arrest warrant was issued.

This was just after his father, Richard Ferguson, also arrested on four manslaughter charges for allowing his son to drive the car without a license.

