Teen driver from 2023 crash that killed 4 turns himself in following warrant issue

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The 16-year-old wanted on charges over a wreck that killed four people in September 2023 is now in custody.

An arrest warrant was issued for the unnamed teen this week. He turned himself in Friday afternoon.

The charges are not yet known.

Authorities say the teen was going more than 70 mph when he ran a stop sign and crashed into another car in Osceola County on Sept. 3, 2024. A grandmother and three young grandchildren in the other car were killed.

The suspect was 15 years old at the time and did not have a license.

The teen’s father, Richard Ferguson, was arrested Wednesday after being accused of letting his son drive. He faces four counts of manslaughter.

Defense attorney Andrew Darling issued the following statement: “This entire situation is a tragedy. Our hearts go out to the family that lost their children and their children’s grandmother. It is my understanding that the Florida Highway Patrol did a thorough investigation that we will review it soon. We will likely have more to share once we have completed the discovery process. Young Mr. Ferguson was barely 15 years old at the time of the accident and is now 16. He is finishing his recovery from the physical injuries he sustained and will be continuing counseling from the accident as well.”

Ferguson also issued a statement on behalf of his client: “I want to apologize for my part in this tragedy. My thoughts and prayers have been with the family and their loved ones since this happened, and my thoughts and prayers continue to be with the family.”

