ORLANDO, Fla. — A Palestinian teenager left severely burned in the war between Israel and Hamas has arrived in Orlando.

17-year-old Hala and her mother made their way to The City Beautiful so she could receive medical treatment.

They were greeted Monday night at Orlando International Airport by a large crowd of supporters.

Photos: Teen severely burned during bombings in Gaza arrives in Orlando for medical treatment

“I’m so happy to be in Orlando. Thank you so much, everyone,” Hala said.

Hala’s treatment in Orlando was arranged by the group Heal Palestine.

It’s an organization that provides healthcare access to Palestinian children and teenagers.

