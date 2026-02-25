Man accused of slashing teen’s throat in Daytona Beach charged with attempted murder

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A man accused of slashing a 13-year-old boy’s throat in Daytona Beach is now facing an upgraded charge of attempted murder.

Prosecutors announced the new charge against Jermaine Long on Wednesday afternoon.

The upgraded charge comes after authorities reported that Long attacked the teenager shortly after allegedly assaulting another individual with a sledgehammer.

Prosecutors have identified Long as a repeat offender.

If convicted of the attempted murder charge, Long could face a sentence of life in prison.

The state’s decision to upgrade the charge follows a review of the allegations involving both the sledgehammer assault and the throat slashing.

