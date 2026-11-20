TELESIN is bringing its Master Grip Kit with the 3.5X Telephoto Lens down to $183.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. The bundle, listed at a regular price of $229.99, is scheduled to be 20% off Nov. 19-30. It combines a camera-style grip and lens system for compatible iPhone Pro and Pro Max models, designed to provide a tighter frame on distant subjects.

The Master Grip Classic The Master Grip Classic and 3.5X lens mounted on an iPhone. Image courtesy of TELESIN

The Master Grip Classic and 3.5X lens mounted on an iPhone. Image courtesy of TELESIN

The teleconverter goes over the iPhone’s telephoto camera

The 3.5X lens screws into an adapter on the included case. It sits over the phone’s telephoto camera, where TELESIN advertises up to 400mm-equivalent reach. That narrower field of view can help frame subjects such as a player across a court or the upper floors of a building. TELESIN’s guide lists the lens body at 6.4 centimeters long.

The company’s setup guide recommends working from more than 8 meters away, making the lens intended for situations with distance between the camera and subject. The included hood can shade the front of the lens from stray light. According to TELESIN, the converter also accepts standard 43mm accessories, including compatible filters. The company separately offers a 2X converter bundle for shorter shooting distances.

Two views Two views of an ornate building from TELESIN’s media guide. Images courtesy of TELESIN

The grip and app complete the setup

The kit uses the Master Grip Classic, which TELESIN says includes a two-stage shutter and a built-in 3,200-milliamp-hour battery for wireless phone charging. The thicker handhold provides a place to brace the phone, while the physical shutter places the capture control beneath the index finger. At longer focal lengths, even small changes in where the phone is pointing can move a subject across the frame.

TELESIN’s setup instructions direct users to choose Telephoto mode and select the 3.5X lens profile in its ReefColor app. The app offers manual exposure controls and stabilization features designed for telephoto shooting. Available controls and features can vary by iPhone model and software version. The grip can also be used with the iPhone’s built-in cameras without the add-on lens.

TELESIN lists case options for the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max. The promotion applies to the 3.5X bundle, with configurations listed on TELESIN’s U.S. store and an Amazon listing. Compatibility depends on selecting the fitted case for the specific phone model.

©2026 Cox Media Group