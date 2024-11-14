Temperatures to drop after front moves through Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida has some awesome weather ahead.

A front will move through Thursday evening, which will lower our temperatures over the weekend.

Our area will see highs in the low to mid-80s on Thursday and in the upper 70s on Friday.

Temperatures will also drop into the 50s and 60s Friday night.

Rain chances will pick up slightly overnight Thursday and be much lower for the rest of the week.

The risk for rip currents remains high on Central Florida’s coast.

