Temperatures rise in Central Florida, with highs reaching the 80s by weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida will see mild, cloudy conditions on Wednesday, with high temperatures in the 70s.

A weak weather front is expected to move through the area on Thursday, bringing a chance for isolated showers.

Temperatures began in the 50s on Wednesday morning and will remain warm throughout the day.

A weak front is expected to move over the region on Thursday.

Weather forecasters expect the system to fizzle out as it arrives, though it could deliver isolated showers to some parts of Central Florida.

Conditions will remain warm after the front passes.

By the weekend, our area will see a further increase in temperatures with highs reaching the 80s.

A better chance for rain is forecast for late this weekend.

