Test Track is back at Epcot with a new look

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. — Fans of the “Test Track” attraction have good news: after closing in June of 2024 for refurbishment, the ride is set to reopen on July 22, 2025.

Channel 9 was at Epcot on Monday at a preview event for “Test Track: Presented by General Motors”.

Visitors to the park who were familiar with the older rendition of “Test Track” can now see a more futuristic look.

“You’re in this future city, so you see all this future architecture around you, including flying cars. It’s really all about the future of mobility,” said Lisa Dowd, Senior Producer at Walt Disney Imaginary.

For visitors unfamiliar with “Test Track” the designers wanted to give them an experience never seen before.

“We took the story in a new direction, but we took the visuals and the world around you on the ride in a very theatrical and practical way, and then that finale scene where you jump to this city of tomorrow, said Dan Brookwell, senior project designer.

As you walk through the queue you’ll see concept cars from different eras from General Motors.

As you ride the ride, you’ll navigate through the futuristic, making sharp turns in the dark for majority of the time with lighting effects in the background.

As you reach the end of the ride, you’re in a dome-shaped screen area, and just as the doors open, your car zooms out into the open air track, reaching top speeds of 65 mph.

Annual passholders will be able to ride “Test Track” the week of July 13 before it opens to the public with the virtual queue system.

