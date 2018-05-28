  • 'There is help down here': Homeless veteran finds help from Goodwill

    By: Cierra Putman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As the nation honors our country’s veterans for Memorial Day, Goodwill is working to help homeless veterans in Central Florida.

    Nearly half of all homeless veterans are men and women of black or Hispanic descent.

    “I want to tell all my brothers and sisters that there is help down here,” said Kenneth Jones, who served as an Army Ranger for six years.

    Jones, who is black and Filipino, came to Central Florida in hopes of helping a fellow veteran who had fallen on hard times.

    Jones said he had been living in a tent for three months before joining Goodwill’s homeless veterans integration program, which helped pay for training and found a job.

    Jones said he saw dozens of other veterans in the same situation.

    “I know, in the military, we're taught to do it on our own and watch our brothers' and sisters' backs, but out here, you're not weak minded for asking for help,” Jones said.

    To seek help from Goodwill, either visit a local store or call the organization at 407-857-0659.

