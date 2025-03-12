‘They lost everything’: Cleanup continues after powerful tornado slams Central Florida

LONGWOOD, Fla. — The cleanup continues in Seminole County from Monday’s EF-2 tornado.

Several homes were damaged along Blue Iris Place in Longwood.

Recovery is underway after the tornado left a trail of destruction through the Whispering Winds neighborhood.

911 call captures the fear and confusion in the moments after the storm passed.

Dispatcher: “So you don’t know if anyone’s inside?”

Caller: “No, ma’am, I don’t. I’m just looking across the street, and we heard the tornado and got into the closet and came out, and the house was collapsed.”

Seminole County Emergency Management is working alongside residents to coordinate debris removal and connect families with nonprofits for additional support.

Every step forward brings these families closer to healing—but it’s clear their journey is just beginning.

See more in the video above.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group