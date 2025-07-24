This August with the Orange County Library System: Back to School

ORLANDO, Fla. — The back-to-school countdown is on and your Orange County Library System has the programs and resources students need. Not going back to school this month? Explore space and celebrate fiber arts on a galactic scale with OCLS’s community-created art installation “Yarnfiti: Stitched Together.”

Celebrate the new school year with stories, games and crafts and learn what the library has to offer to help with the year ahead at Washington Park’s Back to School Bonanza on August 6 at 4 p.m. Parents and caregivers can prepare with a hands-on session about free library resources to support school success at home during Hiawassee’s Homework Help 101 on August 27 at 4 p.m. Teens in grades 9-12 can work on earning community service hours before classes even start with the High School Advisory Board Meeting on August 5 at 4 p.m.. This virtual, collaborative meeting lets teens test new programming, brainstorm new services and more.

Yarnfiti – the intersection of yarn and graffiti – is an art installation created with pieces from makers across Orange County. Contributors may submit projects by attending associated classes but are also encouraged to submit works of their own creation. Submissions should fit with this year’s theme, “Space,” and can be from any fiber art including crochet, macrame, weaving, sewing, embroidery and book arts. Learn new skills and make a Crochet Amigurumi Planet at Chickasaw branch and submit your completed project for display. Or get help finishing projects with Fiber Arts Open Labs, offered at multiple locations. Save the date for the installation opening and Fall Fiber Festival on Sunday, September 21.

General Events:

Create Your Own D&D Character

North Orange - Saturday, August 2, 3 p.m.

Ever wanted to play D&D but needed a little guidance to begin? Learn how to create a character using the 5e rules. Registration required.

Storm Resilience and Hurricane Prep

Virtual - Monday, August 11, 6:30 p.m.

Prepare for extreme weather events by learning with Fleet Farming about flood management, disaster preparedness and how to adapt homes to withstand storms. Registration required.

Coffee and Dominoes

South Creek - Tuesday, August 12, 10:30 a.m.

Grab some coffee and connect with others as we play dominoes. Registration required.

Introduction to Hand Sewing

Hiawassee - Wednesday, August 13, 4 p.m.

Learn how to make a quilter’s knot, thread a needle and sew a running stitch. Registration required.

Reboot Boutique: With J. Machell of Tailored Looks

Eatonville - Thursday, August 14, 4:30 p.m.

It’s time to add to your closet with new-to-you pieces. Join us for a free shopping experience with gently used clothing.

DIY Decoupage Magnets

Winter Garden - Thursday, August 21, 4:30 p.m.

Use the technique of decoupage, or paper

layering, to create glass magnets. Registration required.

Concrete Poetry

Alafaya - Sunday, August 24, 4 p.m.

Learn how to write concrete poems also known as shape poetry. Registration required

Tapestry Crochet: Paw Print

Chickasaw - Tuesday, August 26, 3 p.m.

Learn how to read a grid to create a tapestry design using the single crochet stitch. Registration required.

Bunny Care 101

Southwest - Saturday, August 30, 11 a.m.

Presented by Orlando Rabbit Care & Adoptions Learn all about the care and keeping of bunnies as house pets in this informative class and meet some adoptable rabbits. Registration required.

Simple DIY Screen Printing for Everyone

Orlando Public Library - Saturday, August 30, 2:30 p.m.

Using simple materials, screen print a small design onto a canvas drawstring bag. Registration required.

Youth Events:

Code with Minecraft: Adventurer

Virtual - Ages 6–12, Saturday, August 2, 10:30 a.m.

Fairview Shores - Ages 7–9, Tuesday, August 5 & 19, 4:45 p.m.

Alafaya - Ages 7–9, Friday, August 15, 4 p.m.

Join Alex and Steve on a Minecraft Adventure! Solve code challenges to explore, gather resources and defeat mobs. Create algorithms, use loops and debug your code. Registration required.

Crafty Chameleons

South Trail - Thursday, August 7, 10:30 a.m.

Explore camouflage with colorful chameleons in this science-based program. Registration required.

Owls: The Wonderful and Gross

Southeast - Friday, August 8, 4 p.m.

Fly into the wonderful world of owls, where we will discover their secrets from the wondrous to the gross.

Currency Conga

South Creek - Saturday, August 9, 10:30 a.m.

At the flick of a spinner, players vie for space on a vinyl mat as they attempt to touch the correct coins and bills – and improve their currency recognition and money math skills in the process. Registration required.

Teen Upcycling

Alafaya - Sunday, August 10, 2 p.m.

Learn ways to upcycle used items to create less trash for our planet. Registration required.

LEGO Meetup

Winter Garden - Wednesday, August 13 & 27, 4:30 p.m.

Bring the family to play and build with LEGO. Registration required.

Pajama Jamboree

Windermere - Tuesday, August 19, 4 p.m.

Show off your favorite PJs at our pajama party with games, music, crafts and more. Registration required.

The Joy of Failure

West Oaks - Wednesday, August 20, 4 p.m.

Learn how mistakes can lead to success. Create your own failure turned masterpiece. Registration required.

Pirates vs. Robin Hood

Fairview Shores - Tuesday, August 26, 4:30 p.m.

Can your favorite archer battle it out against a swashbuckling crew in this fun-filled storytime? Registration required.

Artsy Toddler: Monsters

Washington Park - Thursday, August 28, 3 p.m.

Enjoy stories, songs and exploring age-appropriate art experiences. Registration required.

