This free outdoor movie will be playing in Kissimmee this week

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The Kissimmee Utility Authority will host a movie in the park event Friday, featuring “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.”

KUA is partnering with the city of Kissimmee to host free movies in a park on the first Friday of every month until March.

The movie will be shown on a giant 50-foot-screen at the Veterans Lawn of Kissimmee Lakefront Park.

Attendees can enjoy KUA’s inflatable Kids Power Zone, a craft station, free popcorn, prize giveaways, a free photo booth and on-site concessions.

Attendees can also learn how to lower their monthly electric bills and receive on-site energy audits.

The event starts at 5:30 p.m. and participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket.

See the map of the park:

Click here for more information.

