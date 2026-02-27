This morning: SpaceX set to launch rocket from Florida’s Space Coast

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX is gearing up for another Starlink mission Friday morning in Brevard County.

The company will launch its Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The rocket will carry and deploy 29 satellites into low-Earth orbit, continuing to expand Starlink’s global internet network.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:16 a.m.

Liftoff is scheduled for 7:16 a.m.

