This popular ice cream shop unveils new flavor

ORLANDO, Fla. — For a limited time, Häagen-Dazs revealed a new ice cream flavor available in all Orlando shops.

Ice cream lovers can try the new flavor in all Orlando Häagen-Dazs ice cream shops until June 14.

Häagen-Dazs said the new flavor is a playful take on New York’s renowned treat, honoring the city where Häagen-Dazs opened its first-ever shop.

The strawberry cheesecake flavor is a blend of Häagen-Dazs creamy cheesecake ice cream with a swirl of sweet strawberry sauce and graham cracker crust pieces. It is layered with fresh strawberries and graham cracker pieces and topped with whipped cream and a strawberry garnish.

Rachel Jaiven, Head of Häagen-Dazs Marketing said “The limited-time offering is a playful take on an iconic dessert for our guests to enjoy from coast to coast.”

