This weekend: Last chance to check out Mecum Auctions in Kissimmee

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Some of the rarest cars in the world have set up shop in Kissimmee, and you still have a chance to see them — or even own one — this weekend.

The 21st Mecum Kissimmee Auction kicked off on Jan. 6 at Osceola Heritage Park.

More than 4,500 cars will cross the auction block, including 46 rare Ferraris.

Mecum Kissimmee Auction The event runs through Jan. 18 at Osceola Heritage Park in Kissimmee. (WFTV staff)

David Morton, senior communications manager for Mecum Auctions, told Channel 9 it is the largest car collection auction in the world.

“We have cars from, probably, 48 states. Bidders from all 50 states, and, literally, countries from all around the world coming here. It’s a destination,” Morton said.

The Mecum Kissimmee Auction runs through Sunday, Jan. 18.

