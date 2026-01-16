Thousands expected at 2026 Central Florida Highland Games in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — Final preparations are underway for the 2026 Central Florida Highland Games in Winter Springs.

The 48th Annual Central Florida Highland Games will take place this weekend at Central Winds Park in Winter Springs, with activities starting Saturday at 8 a.m.

Nearly 25,000 attendees are expected to enjoy the cultural festivities.

The Highland Games will feature Scottish dancing, music, food and games, making it a perfect event for families.

Organizers have set up tents in the park, preparing for a weekend filled with entertainment and community engagement.

This year’s games promise traditional Scottish activities, including caber tossing and competitive dancing, appealing to all ages.

Local officials emphasize that the Highland Games are a cherished cultural event, bringing together people from various backgrounds.

The event spotlights Scottish heritage through performances and food, enriching the community’s cultural tapestry.

Families and friends are encouraged to arrive ahead of time to enjoy a full day of festivities.

