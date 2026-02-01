Thousands without power as temperatures barely inch past freezing

CENTRAL FLORIDA — Thousands of people in Central Florida woke up to the lights and heat off as temperatures slowly climbed from lows in the 20s on Sunday.

High winds could have been the cause of an equipment outage in Winter Springs that plunged neighborhoods into darkness around 5:30 a.m.

Homeowners said Duke told them power wouldn’t be restored until the afternoon.

Elsewhere, approximately three thousand other Duke customers were out.

“We have crews out there working to resolve this as quickly and safely as possible,” spokeswoman Ana Gibbs said.

OUC reported one neighborhood outage in the Lake Nona area. FPL had a few outages, but all had a handful of customers each.

There have also been calls and texts to OUC customers to help save power as demand across the state is causing reduced power supplies.

