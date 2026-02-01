CENTRAL FLORIDA — Central Florida has issued a weather alert due to a powerful cold front that is bringing extremely cold conditions, the likes of which haven’t been seen in over ten years.

A freeze warning along with an extreme cold warning has been issued for the entire area due to ongoing drops in temperatures and wind chills.

Central Florida Freeze & Extreme Cold Warning: Single-digit wind chills hit region Rare Arctic Blast Brings Dangerous Cold Not Seen in Over a Decade – Protect Pipes, Pets, and Plants as Wind Chills Drop to Teens and Single Digits Through Sunday

The cold front is producing wind gusts exceeding 40 mph, expected to last through midnight. Wind chills will drop into the teens and could reach the single digits by Sunday morning, increasing the risk of hypothermia for those outdoors.

Wind gusts exceeding 40 mph are expected to continue through midnight. These high winds may cause issues with trees across the region.

Safety recommendations suggest turning off lawn sprinklers to avoid ice buildup on the property. Residents are also encouraged to be vigilant for icy patches on sidewalks when walking dogs during the overnight and early morning hours.

Homeowners can protect their plumbing in extreme weather by taking precautionary steps. Forecasters recommend letting a sink drip overnight to prevent pipes from freezing.

