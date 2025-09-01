Three protesters detained at Pulse crosswalk site

ORLANDO, Fla. — Three protestors were arrested at the Pulse Crosswalk on Sunday, around 6 p.m.

The protestors Zane Aparicio, Mary Jane East, and Donavon Short’s arrests came after troopers arrested 29-year-old Sebastian Suarez Friday night. He was visiting for Georgia, for his birthday.

Aparcio, East, and Short were arrested for defacing a traffic control device, the same reason Saurez was arrested.

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) posted signs warning demonstrators at the crosswalk.

Orlando-based lawyer, Blake Simons, represented Suarez. He’s now representing the three people arrested Sunday.

“it’s astounding,” he said, pointing out the fact that the Sunday afternoon rain washed the chalk away. He also said. “A crosswalk is not a traffic control device.”

That’s the same defense he used for Suarez. The judge dismissed the charge and Suarez was released. Simons said the same thing will happen monday when the three arrested Sunday face the judge.

He did say the state can get a supplemental affidavit from the troopers with additional evidence to push back against his argument, however “what additional evidence?”

“They’ve already laid it out that they damaged a traffic control device in excess off $1,000, trying to make it a third level felony,” he said.

Since that didn’t happen with Suarez he doesn’t see that happening this time either.

FDOT had released a statement saying in part, “Vandalizing state property and/or disrupting traffic in any way is unsafe and illegal. These illegal actions will not be tolerated and will be fully enforced by law enforcement.”

The other protestors who were out there Sunday said more protests are coming Monday morning.

“STarting tomorrow we are taking this to city hall,” Chris Blem said. “We’re inviting Mayor Buddy Dyer and everybody to city hall to come and chalk with us because the first amendment right is what we’re fighting for.” on

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group