Titusville Fire Department urges residents to stay off roads amid flash flooding

TOTUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Fire Department is urging residents to stay off the roads as the city experiences flash flooding due to several inches of rain falling in a short period.

Titusville residents received multiple weather alerts warning of flash flooding, and the rapid buildup of rain has led to numerous calls for assistance from residents stranded on flooded roads.

“PLEASE STAY OFF THE ROADS,” pleaded the Titusville Fire Department in a social media post, emphasizing the urgency of the situation as they manage numerous calls for service.

Brevard County is under a flash flood warning until 10:00 p.m.

Brevard County Flash Flood warning 10P (WFTV)

