Titusville launches automated school zone speed cameras

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — The Titusville Police Department launched a new school speed zone enforcement program Monday, activating automated cameras in six locations across the city.

The department is beginning a 60-day warning period for drivers before transitioning to formal citations.

The program uses camera technology to monitor vehicle speeds in school zones to improve student safety.

After the warning period ends, drivers who exceed the posted speed limit by 11 mph or more will receive tickets.

This rollout occurs as similar camera programs in nearby Osceola County and St. Cloud face suspensions over equipment approval and placement concerns.

During the initial warning phase, motorists caught speeding by the automated system will receive a notice in the mail rather than a financial penalty.

Once the 60-day grace period concludes, the Titusville Police Department will begin issuing formal citations.

The system is programmed to capture vehicles traveling at least 11 mph over the posted school zone speed limit.

