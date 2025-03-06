Titusville Police identify person of interest in local woman’s disappearance

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Titusville Police believe a former Brevard County Corrections Deputy may be connected to the disappearance of 72-year-old Jessie Kirk.

Thirty-five-year-old David Barber dated Kirk’s niece in the past.

She filed for a petition for injunction for protection against stalking back in November.

And police believe Barber may have been upset with Kirk because she helped her niece during her breakup.

On Tuesday, deputies found Kirk’s torched vehicle in Orange County near State Road 50 and State Road 520.

Barber was arrested in Titusville, near Kirk’s Somerset Riverfront condo.

Investigators say Barber had what appeared to be significant recent burns.

He was charged with prowling and loitering and auto theft. And Titusville police are concerned by a discovery made roughly 10 miles north of Kirk’s condo.

Human remains were found near the Haulover Canal. Titusville police tell us they sent detectives to the scene, who are now working with federal authorities and awaiting a positive identification on that body.

