Titusville tests nano bubble technology to restore Indian River Lagoon

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Titusville is using a pilot program at the municipal marina to help restore the Indian River Lagoon.

The project involves testing nanobubble water technology to improve waterway health.

The system works by releasing tiny bubbles that stay suspended in the water. These bubbles deliver oxygen, which improves water quality throughout the testing area.

Funding for the restoration effort comes from within the Titusville community. Local businesses and community members are covering the project’s costs.

