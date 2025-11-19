TODAY: Father of missing 10-year-old Florida girl to speak in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Several law enforcement agencies will hold a news conference Wednesday in Orlando about a missing South Florida girl.

Gabrielle “Gabby” Terrelonge, 10, has been missing since late June, according to the Margate Police Department.

Investigators believe her last-known location was on June 30 in the Orlando area near Florida Mall.

That’s were officials will gather at 3 p.m. Wednesday to provide an update on the case.

The girl’s father, Gordon Terrelonge, is expected to speak to the media about his missing daughter.

At the request of Margate police, Osceola County Sheriff’s investigators have recently canvassed area hotels and motels along Highway 192, an area Gabby and her mother were also known to frequent.

Missing child in Florida Investigators say Gabrielle "Gabby" Terrelonge, 10, was last seen in June in Orlando. (Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Gabby’s mother, Passha Davis, has been jailed in South Florida since mid-October on a shoplifting charge. Margate police also charged her on Nov. 4 with child neglect in regard to the missing child case.

According to an arrest report, Davis told investigators that she did not know where the girl was and that “she should be with her father.”

