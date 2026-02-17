Local

TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Brevard County

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis Gov. DeSantis will make a stop in Central Florida on Tuesday. (Source: Gov. Ron DeSantis' Facebook page)
By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to hold a press conference Tuesday morning in Central Florida.

DeSantis will be speaking from Titusville High School.

He’ll be joined by Florida Commissioner of Education Stasi Kamoutsas.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will be on hand to monitor the governor’s announcement.

Click HERE to watch DeSantis’ speech when it happens and tune into Eyewitness News beginning at noon for the latest.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read