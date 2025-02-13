TODAY: ‘Hearts for Veterans’ job fairs happening at 5 locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans who are in job-hunting mode could find promising career opportunities on Thursday.

On Feb. 13, CareerSource Central Florida is hosting “Hearts for Veterans” job fairs at several locations.

Veterans and their loved ones can connect with employers who will be hiring on-the-spot.

The job fair will happen at each of the company’s area career centers.

Those locations include:

Seminole Career Center – 1209 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford, Florida 32773

Southeast Orange Career Center – 5794 South Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32822

Lake Career Center – Lake-Sumter State College, 9909 U.S. Highway 441 Building #M29, Leesburg, Florida 34788

West Orange Career Center – West Oaks Mall, 9401 West Colonial Drive, Ocoee, Florida 34761

Osceola Career Center – Valencia College, 1800 Denn John Lane, CIT Building #300, Kissimmee, Florida 34744

Some participating employers include:

City of Orlando

Addition Financial Credit Union

Price Shopper

Allied Universal

McLane

Walden Security

Rosen Hotels & Resorts

Alorica

UF Health

Lake County Transit

The Groove Hotel and Resorts

The job fairs run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location.

To register and view a complete list of employers at each location, click here.

