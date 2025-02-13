TODAY: ‘Hearts for Veterans’ job fairs happening at 5 locations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Veterans who are in job-hunting mode could find promising career opportunities on Thursday.
On Feb. 13, CareerSource Central Florida is hosting “Hearts for Veterans” job fairs at several locations.
Veterans and their loved ones can connect with employers who will be hiring on-the-spot.
The job fair will happen at each of the company’s area career centers.
Those locations include:
- Seminole Career Center – 1209 West Airport Boulevard, Sanford, Florida 32773
- Southeast Orange Career Center – 5794 South Semoran Boulevard, Orlando, Florida 32822
- Lake Career Center – Lake-Sumter State College, 9909 U.S. Highway 441 Building #M29, Leesburg, Florida 34788
- West Orange Career Center – West Oaks Mall, 9401 West Colonial Drive, Ocoee, Florida 34761
- Osceola Career Center – Valencia College, 1800 Denn John Lane, CIT Building #300, Kissimmee, Florida 34744
Some participating employers include:
- City of Orlando
- Addition Financial Credit Union
- Price Shopper
- Allied Universal
- McLane
- Walden Security
- Rosen Hotels & Resorts
- Alorica
- UF Health
- Lake County Transit
- The Groove Hotel and Resorts
The job fairs run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at each location.
To register and view a complete list of employers at each location, click here.
