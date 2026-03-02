TODAY: Orange County leaders to discuss adding infrastructure surtax to November ballot

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County leaders on Monday will hold a special meeting to talk about adding an infrastructure surtax.

County Commissioners will hear results of a survey that was taken in regard to adding the tax.

Officials say the tax could support investments in things like parks, storm water and water quality improvements, as well as transportation infrastructure.

If leaders agree to move forward with the tax, it would be placed on the November ballot.

Monday’s meeting is set to get underway at 1 p.m. at the Orange County Administration Center on Rosalind Avenue in downtown Orlando.

