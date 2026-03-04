TODAY: Sanford set to break ground on $5.3M Fort Mellon Park project

SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford will break ground Wednesday on a $5.3 million project at Fort Mellon Park. The work includes the construction of a new amphitheater and improvements to Lake Carola.

The project aims to add a modern event space while enhancing the surrounding park landscape.

The six-month construction project is funded by the Sanford Community Redevelopment Agency and the City of Sanford.

S.A. Casey Construction will lead the build, which features a new state-of-the-art amphitheater and improved pedestrian access. The development connects to the park’s existing promenade and iconic serpentine walk.

The new amphitheater will be centrally located within the park near the former site of Fort Mellon. It will be equipped with a state-of-the-art audio-visual system designed to accommodate various types of community events. Officials intend for the facility to preserve local history while serving future generations.

Fort Mellon served as a significant U.S. Army fortress after its establishment in 1836. The park grounds still reflect this historical significance and the new project is designed to complement the existing historic site.

Simultaneously, crews will work west of the amphitheater to enhance the area surrounding Lake Carola. This portion of the project includes new landscaping, hardscape and bank enhancements to allow for easier pedestrian access. The lake was named after the granddaughter of Henry Sanford and previously featured a showcase garden with arboretum paths.

The groundbreaking ceremony is scheduled for 2 p.m. Wednesday at 600 East First Street in Sanford.

