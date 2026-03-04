3-year-old’s death leads to murder charge for Marion County man

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A man from Marion County has been charged with 2nd degree murder in connection with the death of 3-year-old Paisley Brown.

On Wednesday, Major Crimes Detectives from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office added this charge against Jeroen Jarrel Coombs.

The charge was filed after investigators established that Coombs hit the child multiple times, leading to her death.

He’s being held at the Marion County Jail on no bond, and officials say that prosecutors could upgrade the charge to 1st degree murder, but would need a grand jury to do so.

Coombs was previously detained on February 20, 2026, and was initially charged with aggravated child abuse related to the case during that initial arrest.

Paisley Brown, 3 A group of people gathered in Marion County to demand justice for Paisley Brown, a 3-year-old girl who was found dead on February 19, 2026.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group