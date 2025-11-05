The Top 10 best colleges and universities in Florida, according to study

ORLANDO, Fla. — WalletHub has published its 2026 Best College & University Rankings report, offering a detailed analysis of nearly 800 U.S. higher education institutions, including universities from Florida.

The report evaluates colleges and universities based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, including Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes.

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Florida

University of Florida Florida State University University of Miami University of South Florida University of Central Florida Florida Polytechnic University Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University Florida International University Rollins College Florida Southern College

The report ranks the University of Florida, Florida State University, and the University of Miami as some of the top institutions in Florida.

The University of Florida achieved a 3rd place ranking in Admission Rate and Post-Attendance Median Salary, and it was ranked 1st in Graduation Rate.

Florida State University also performed well, ranking 4th in Admission Rate and 3rd in Graduation Rate.

The University of Miami was noted for its 1st place ranking in Admission Rate and 2nd in both Graduation Rate and Post-Attendance Median Salary.

These rankings provide valuable insights for prospective students as they make critical decisions about their higher education paths.

