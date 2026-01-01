Tougher punishment for animal abuse among 100 new laws enacted in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — More than 100 new laws are in effect in Florida as of Thursday morning, including Dexter’s Law, which implements tougher punishments for animal cruelty.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation in May 2023 following extensive advocacy.

Debbie Darino, a resident of Volusia County, championed Dexter’s Law and dedicated more than a year to advocate for the passage.

Her efforts included helping to write the legislation and rallying support from lawmakers to back the bill.

The law is named after Dexter, a bulldog found beheaded at Fort Desoto Park.

His adoptive owner, Domingo Rodriguez, was convicted for the gruesome act.

Darino was moved to action after hearing Dexter’s story, which highlighted the need for more severe consequences for animal abusers.

