Toxic algae possible cause of Alzheimer’s-like brain damage found in Florida dolphins

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Scientists have discovered brain damage in dolphins from the Indian River Lagoon similar to Alzheimer’s disease, potentially linked to toxins from harmful algae blooms.

Researchers from several Florida institutions have identified a toxin from harmful algae blooms as a possible cause of the brain damage observed in dolphins.

The study raises concerns not only for marine life but also for humans, as the toxins accumulate in the environment we share.

This research highlights the potential risks of environmental toxins, emphasizing the need for further investigation into their effects on both marine and human health.

