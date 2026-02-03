Toxic railroad tie fire sparks health fears in Dunnellon

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Residents in Dunnellon are demanding answers from local officials after a fire involving chemically treated railroad ties broke out early Sunday morning.

The blaze sent dense smoke into nearby neighborhoods, prompting immediate health warnings for the community.

The site contained a stockpile of more than 16,000 railroad ties.

Neighbors in the area say they had been raising concerns about the materials for months before the incident and are now questioning why more was not done to prevent the fire.

City officials are currently conducting ongoing air and water quality testing to determine the extent of the environmental impact.

