Toys for Tots needs Ocala-area warehouse to save holiday mission

OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County chapter of Toys for Tots is currently without a permanent location, which has put its holiday plans at risk.

The organization is urgently seeking a warehouse in the Ocala area by Oct. 1. It needs a space of at least 3,000 square feet that includes a bathroom, air conditioning and 24-hour access.

Without a warehouse, any money spent on renting would come out of the toy budget, potentially impacting the number of toys distributed to children.

Potential donors who can provide a space that meets these criteria may contact the organization at ocala.fl@toysfortots.org.

Channel 9 has partnered with Toys for Tots for more than 30 years.

