DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Country singer Trace Adkins will perform at Peabody Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 19, 2027, at 8 p.m.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 20, starting at $69 plus applicable surcharges.

How to get tickets

Tickets will be available through AXS, the Peabody Auditorium website and in person at the Peabody box office.

Adkins’ catalog includes “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” and “Every Light in the House.”

According to the city’s announcement, he has sold more than 12 million albums and recorded 14 studio albums during a career spanning more than three decades.

More information about the singer is available on Adkins’ website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2026 Cox Media Group