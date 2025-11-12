Trader Joe’s to open in Daytona Beach this week

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Excitement is growing in Daytona Beach as the days wind down toward the city’s first Trader Joe’s.

The famous grocery store will open Friday morning at 1507 Cornerstone Blvd. in the Tomoka Town Center.

The company says it has hired more than 60 new employees from surrounding areas and transferred in others from Trader Joe’s stores.

Trader Joe’s has also applied for a building permit at the Avenue Viera center in Melbourne, but it is unknown when that will open.

